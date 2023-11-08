The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has berated former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawuma.

The former Trade Minister said the flagbearers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have nothing good for offer Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general election.

He made this remark whiles addressing hundreds of youth at the “Volunteers Activation and Orientation” in Accra.

This initiative, spearheaded by his campaign team, aims to mobilise and equip the youth to actively participate in his ambitious nation-building agenda, reaching every corner of Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen said his observations during his nationwide tour suggest that, there is a growing demand among Ghanaians for an alternative political force, one distinct from the established political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The presidential hopeful said the people of Ghana are yearning for visionary leadership rather than aligning with a specific political party.

He, however said, Mr Mahama and Dr Bawumia who are flagbearers of the NDC and NPP cannot provide substantial solutions to the challenges faced by Ghanaians.

