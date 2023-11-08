Residents of Toflokpo, a salt mining community in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region are demanding a swift investigation into the death of a 47-year-old father of three, Korletey Wormenor.

He allegedly died in a clash between residents of Toflokpo and staff of Electrochem Ghana Limited on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Speaking to Joy News, a family spokesperson, Faustina Mamle Wormenor, maintained that, their brother was not part of those who clashed with staff of Electrohem Ghana Limited and that his death must be investigated.

The community has now peaceful but the residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the incident.

Local inhabitants say they remain resolute in their determination to thwart any attempts to seize their portion of the Ada Songor concession, which is integral to their livelihoods.