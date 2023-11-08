Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has explained why he is fielding young players over experienced ones.

The Porcupine Warriors’ performance in the ongoing season has been questionable under Narteh Ogum.

Speaking at a press conference today, November 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium, the former WAFA coach said the experienced players are not putting in much effort in training that is why he goes for the youngsters.

“Most of the senior players are not putting in much effort at training that is the reason I start the young guys who were originally not supposed to start,” he said.

“Some have turned to politicians, and they always want to get playing time by going through their friends who are journalists but that won’t work. If you are good, prove it at the training ground for everyone to see,” he added.

With the 1-0 defeat at home to Dreams FC over the weekend, the Porcupine Warriors have now lost three of their opening nine games, only winning two which leave them at the 14th on the league log with 10 points.

Asante Kotoko will play as guests to Samartex on Saturday in match week 10 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at Nsenkyire Sports Complex.