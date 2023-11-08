Former National Chairman for the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of Arise Ghana, Bernard Mornah says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must extend some gratitude to Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

He said the Vice President’s huge win during the NPP presidential primaries was a result of the Trade Minister’s withdrawal from the race.

Bernard Mornah

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning with Roselyn Felli during a review of the primaries, Mr. Mornah explained that some strong supporters of Alan rallied behind Dr. Bawumia, which contributed to his win as flagbearer of the party.

According to the Arise Ghana convener, the election would have been a tough one for Dr. Bawumia if Alan had participated in the race.

“The majority of Alan’s supporters, soon after Alan declared that he was going independent, went to join the Vice President’s campaign. These were heavy weights from the Alan front. To see that all these heavyweights joined the Vice President’s team will tell you that the significant junk of votes that would have gone to Alan went to the Vice President. So, probably, it is time to say, ‘Alan, thank you; your participation in the race could have meant something else,” he said.

Mr. Mornah noted that if Alan Kyerematen had maintained his position as an aspirant, he could have garnered more or less than 20 percent of the votes, which could reduce Dr. Bawumia’s numbers.

Therefore, the former PNC chairman urged the Vice President and his team to appreciate Alan.

However, he believes Dr. Bawumia is the weakest candidate the party has ever presented to contest the general elections.

Meanwhile, Ebenezer Nartey, former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central constituency who also spoke on the show, acknowledged the fact that Alan’s withdrawal was beneficial to Bawumia.

He also alleged that Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong won in the constituencies that claimed to support the Vice President following Alan’s resignation.

“Inasmuch as they had declared their support for Dr. Bawumia, we lost in their constituencies. So, it is not about the personality; it is about the people who have already made up their minds,” he said.