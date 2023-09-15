The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has called for calm and restraint among Dome-Kwabenya constituents following an apology by their Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Though NPP supporters, especially in the constituency, are incensed at the lawmaker over her prolonged absence from parliamentary duties, he urged them to exercise restraint.

In Mr. Nimako’s view, the party must focus on the greater task ahead, which is the 2024 election, instead of issues that may derail it.

The embattled MP on Thursday rendered an unqualified apology to the NPP for her absence from parliamentary duties.

In a video posted on Facebook, she apologised to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, parliamentary leadership, the party, her constituents, and sympathisers.

She explained that, these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.

Reacting to Adwoa Safo’s apology, Mr Nimako on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen said it was a step in the right direction.

However, he said that the apology should restore calm in the constituency and the party at large.

“Even in marriage, not every issue between a husband and wife comes out, so we can’t talk too much about it or wash our dirty linens outside. We can’t drag this issue forever. She went and has come back, so we should accept it” he said.

