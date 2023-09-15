A communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Akua Avle has urged Sarah Adwoa Safo to forget about the Dome Kwabenya parliamentary seat.

According to her, the constituents are rooting for the NDC candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Dome Kwabenya constituency has been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra region for many years.

Adwoa Safo retained her seat for the third time after beating her contender Faustina Eliplim Akurugu of the NDC.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Akua Avle who is also a constituent, said the NPP will lose the seat in 2024.

“All the 20,000 people who voted for her are disappointed. Ever since she won in 2020, she has not been seen in the constituency” she stated.

Akua Avle added that, though Adwoa Safo has apologised for her actions, it is not enough to retain her seat.

“Her apology is to her party, NPP but we the constituents do not accept. She should forget about the seat. Dome Kwabenya will surprise Ghana by voting for the NDC. 2024 will be a nod for the NDC parliamentary candidate, Elikplim Akrugu. NPP will get zero percent in 2024 because now voters can never be bought over. No one wants to accept some coins today and let their children suffer tomorrow,” she noted.

In a video posted on Facebook on September 14, the MP apologised to the NPP for the controversies she caused during her extended absence from parliamentary duties.

She acknowledged her actions were unjustified and expressed regret, citing personal challenges.

Meanwhile, Dome Kwabenya constituency executives say Adwoa Safo will not represent the party in the 2024 elections.

