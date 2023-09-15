Seth Osei Kissi, the spokesperson for the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, has revealed that Adwoa Safo had maintained regular communication with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while she was away.

“From the very beginning of her troubles, she kept in touch with the President, but unexpectedly, her situation deteriorated and she lost contact with everyone, including her father and family” he said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday.

To Osei Kissi, her conduct was not a deliberate choice but an unfortunate turn of events.

Adwoa Safo, the former deputy Majority leader whose prolonged absence from Parliament generated a lot of controversy has now publicly apologised for her actions.

It has sparked mixed reactions in the rank and file of the NPP. Though party members especially in Dome-Kwabenya are ready to forgive, they said Madam Safo is not fit to represent them in Parliament.

But Osei Kissi said the apology is very timely given the embattled MP’s resolve to work assiduously to retain NPP in power.

He also pointed out that, Adwoa Safo’s popularity and support within the constituency has increased after the apology.

Osei Kissi said the challenges his boss faced were life-altering thus it was appropriate for her to issue a public apology.

