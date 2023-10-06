A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frances Essiam has jumped to the defense of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison for describing #OccupyBoG protestors as “hooligans”.

According to her, the outburst of Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis-Xavier Sosu during the demonstration justifies the Governor’s comment.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Ms. Essiam said calls for Dr. Addison’s resignation by the Minority is unnecessary.

She explained that, the Minority knows the right thing to do but just want to score cheap political points with the protest.

The outspoken NPP woman maintained that, Dr. Addison did not err in his description of the conduct of the protesters.

“Sosu’s behavior during the protest is hooliganism to the highest order. Is it befitting of a Member of Parliament? The man [Addison] has every right to say it was needless. Instead of using the vulgar words, the Governor used hooliganism which is better” she said.

She said the Madina MP’s apology as “political hypocrisy”.

Mr. Sosu during the protest speaking in Ga used vulgar invectives to express his disgust at the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s handling of the economy.

His conduct went viral and majority of Ghanaians descended on him.

Mr. Sosu has however rendered an unqualified apology stating that his conduct was out of character.

But Frances Essiam said the apology is not enough and called on his constituents to vote against him in 2024.

