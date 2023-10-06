US Men’s national team coach, Gregg Berhalter has announced a strong 23-man squad for the international friendly against Ghana in Charlotte later this month.

The two countries will renew their rivalry with a friendly encounter on October 14, 2023, at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Headlining the US team is an American-born Ghanaian, who plays for AC Milan, Yunus Musah alongside Timothy Weah, son of Liberia President George Weah.

Skipper for the side, Christian Pulisic and AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun all make the team.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will travel to the United States without captain, Andre Ayew, who has been dropped for the game and the friendly against Mexico.

However, Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey returned to the team after missing the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The U.S. will face Germany at Hartford’s Rentschler Field on October 14, followed by a match against Ghana at Nashville’s Geodis Park on October 17.

Squad below:

GOALKEEPERS

Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9 caps/0 goals)

Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33 caps/0 goals)

DEFENDERS

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12 caps/0 goals)

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28 caps/2 goals)

DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7 caps/0 goals)

Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2 caps/0 goals)

Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52 caps/1 goal)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12 caps/1 goal)

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26 caps/3 goals)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6 caps/0 goals)

MIDFIELDERS

Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7 caps/0 goals)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17 caps/0 goals)

Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0 caps/0 goals)

Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46 caps/11 goals)

Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29 caps/0 goals)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20 caps/4 goals)

Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 64 caps/0 goals)

FORWARDS

Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34 caps/8 goals)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4 caps/2 goals)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1 cap/0 goals)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18 caps/9 goals)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62 caps/26 goals)

Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33 caps/5 goals)