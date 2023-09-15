Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation, Wizkid, has made his first public appearance since the passing of his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun.

The tragic loss occurred last month in Lagos State, as confirmed by the singer’s manager, Mr. Are. Following this devastating event, Wizkid decided to withdraw from the public eye and took a hiatus from social media.

However, the Starboy Records boss has returned to social media.

He was spotted at The V&A in London, United Kingdom, where he attended the private viewing of the “Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto”.

Wizkid was spotted rocking an all black outfit with his luxurious diamonds.

This public appearance marks a significant moment for Wizkid’s fans and the entertainment industry, as they have been eagerly awaiting his return.