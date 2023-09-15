The much anticipated 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season kicks off today, September, 15,2023.

In the matchday one fixtures, Hearts of Oak who struggled under three managers last season will be hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium by Real Tamale United.

Kick-off is scheduled at 18:00GMT.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Great Olympics will host Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Legon Cities will host Karela United at the El-Wak Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex will welcome Bechem United.

Elsewhere, FC Samartex will host Aduana FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will host Bibiani Gold Stars.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will also entertain Premier League returnees, Heart of Lions with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

On Wednesday, Dreams FC due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign will host debutants, Nations FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Medeama SC, who are playing in the CAF Champions League will host Accra Lions at Akoon Park.

Kick-off for both games have been scheduled for 15:00GMT.