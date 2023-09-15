The Black Bombers and the Black Hitters fail to impress at the 2023 African Olympic qualifies in Dakar, Senegal.

Out of 12 boxers made up of seven male and five female none could make it to the finals.

Theophilus Allotey sailed to the semi-final but was beaten by a Tunisian in a competition dominated by North Africans.

Heavyweight hopeful, Jonathan Tetteh who was in the quarter final was also beaten by an Algerian.

Experienced captain, Abdul Wahid Qmar was also beaten in a strange manner.

Coach of the Black Hitters, Rashid Williams popularly known as Believer said it is not easy to beat the North Africans because majority of them are officials.

He called on more West Africans to take courses to be allowed to officiate at the international level.

But the head coach of the team, Dr. Ofori Asare said the team must be prepared for the next competition.

He was sad no Ghanaian was able to reach the medal zone but is still proud of his team.