The parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape on the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, will resume sitting on Monday, October 2.

The Chairman, Samuel Atta-Akyea, announced this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The lawyer of the IGP, Kwame Gyan, said they needed the transcriptions, so we gave them. Proceedings have been adjourned to October 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th. There’s going to be a continuation of proceedings for five days.

“By this time, we would have probably concluded proceedings, and we would be able to write our report. These are the matters that ensued today,” he announced.

Mr Atta-Akyea, who doubles as the Abuakwa South MP, stated the committee will expedite its work to bring clarity on the matter.

“The IGP was attending to some other important matter of national interest. We asked Bugri Naabu a few questions, and then we adjourned. We said that because of the nature of what is happening, we want to do a thorough job and end quickly.

The nation cannot be on this matter for too long. It has a bearing on the security of this country. The head of internal security, the IGP, is part of what we are trying to interrogate, and we should end as quickly as possible,” he said.

On Tuesday, September 12, the IGP appeared before the committee and denied any involvement in connection with the tape, following allegations that he was behind the recording and leak.

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, and Dr Dampare’s lawyer met on Wednesday morning with the ad-hoc committee for an in-camera hearing.

