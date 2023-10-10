COP retired Alex George Mensah, one of the key witnesses in the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has said he will be vindicated when the parliamentary committee concludes its work.

According to him, he will back all his claims with evidence to clear his name.

COP retired Alex George Mensah during his recent appearance before the committee indicated that the IGP lacks the capacity to lead the Ghana Police Service.

The leaked tape, which has been widely shared on social media and other platforms, reportedly contains conversations among the three senior police officers discussing plans for the removal of the current IGP with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

Ahead of the resumption of the committee sitting today, October 10, 2023, COP retired Alex George Mensah, expressed hope that the truth will come out soon.

“I will be vindicated, I know what happened. Some things on the tape are lies, what I said, I said the truth and I will say it again anywhere, but I’m not ready to discuss it here as I said, because it’s before a committee. I hope we will wait until the committee comes out with their report, then everybody will know the truth,” he said in an interview on TV3.

