A Security Analyst, Emmanuel Kutin has called on the the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to recuse himself from investigation into the conduct of officers captured on the leaked tape allegedly plotting his removal.

This, he explained will give police officers who have more information about the case the confidence to speak out.

“He [IGP] should step aside so that those who have information for the parliamentary committee probing the case will not be afraid of being victimised” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

His comments come after the Police Service rescinded its decision to interdict Commissioner of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare who were captured in a leaked tape allegedly plotting the removal of the IGP.

The decision, according to the Service in a statement was to ensure the interdiction does not affect proceedings by the Ad-hoc committee set up to probe the viral audio.

Reacting to this, Mr. Kutin said the attempted interdiction of the implicated police officers was a wrong move that would negatively impact the work of the committee.

“What was the justification for the interdiction? We don’t use powers like that. So the IGP’s position has become untenable, he has to go. Or if he doesn’t go, the President should get him out so we can get fair and proper result from the investigations.

