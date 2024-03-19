The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, on Monday, paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

Credit: Ghana Police Service Facebook.

The purpose of the visit was to enhance collaboration between the Police and the Ghana Armed Forces and explore other avenues to ensure the continuous peace and security of the country.

Credit: Ghana Police Service Facebook.

This marks Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah’s maiden official visit to the Police Headquarters since assuming the highest military office.

Credit: Ghana Police Service Facebook.

Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah assured the Police leadership of maintaining the strong working relationship between the two institutions for the betterment of Ghana, building upon the legacies of his predecessors.

Credit: Ghana Police Service Facebook.

IGP Dampare, on behalf of the Police leadership, congratulated the CDS on his appointment and expressed gratitude for the visit.

Credit: Ghana Police Service Facebook.

He also assured him of the commitment of the Police Administration to continuously work with the Ghana Armed Forces and all the sister security agencies in the country.

Credit: Ghana Police Service Facebook.

Credit: Ghana Police Service Facebook.

ALSO READ: