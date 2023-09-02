Former President John Mahama has mourned a former member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) in a glowing tribute.

Taking to his Facebook page, he eulogised the deceased as a courageous soldier and an astute politician.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer recounted Boakye-Djan’s political activities and the role he played in late former President Rawlings’ administration.

“He was a member and played a vital role in the events leading to the establishment of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council, chaired by the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.) in 1979.

“As a democrat, strategist, communications, and conflict resolution expert, he always left his audiences impressed with his razor-sharp mind and solutions-oriented approach to issues,” Mr Mahama eulogised.

The former President among other things said the late ARFC stalwart began the transformation and financial independence of the Ghana Meteorological Agency(GMA).

The late Osahene Boakye-Djan died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

He was 81 years old.

His nephew, Yiadom Boakye-Djan said his uncle was recovering from an ailment until his sudden demise.

