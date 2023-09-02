The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the public against viral reports of ongoing recruitment.

In a statement, the Service said its attention has been drawn to an e-recruitment portal on social media, especially Facebook.

However, it is neither recruiting nor contracted a third party to conduct e-recruitment or sell forms on its behalf.

GNFS has therefore urged Ghanaians to disregard such publications, adding that recruitment will officially be advertised in the national dailies when clearance is given.

