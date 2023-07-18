

The Ghana National Fire Service says at least 280 people were rescued from floods in the Kumasi Metropolis in June 2023.

According to the Service, most victims in flood prone areas were trapped in their homes after heavy rains.

Recent torrential rains flooded most areas in Kumasi claiming almost 10 lives.

Each year, flooding causes more deaths than any other hazards related to thunderstorms. It wreaks havoc on developmental infrastructure and increases human casualties.

In the Ashanti region, Ohwim, Sewua, Abuakwa-Asenemaso, Tafo-Nhyiaeso, Hiawu-Besease and Sepaase are among flood-prone communities.

Residents experience heavy flooding anytime there is a downpour. The flood breaks down walls and inundates homes. Trapped residents call on the fire service to come to their rescue.



”When it floods, we get trapped in our homes, leaving us traumatized. My children and husband get stuck inside our house thinking we will even die. It mostly takes the intervention of the fire service to get us out of our homes,” a victim said.



According to the fire service, 280 victims of flood were rescued in June alone.

Regional Communication Director, DO3 Peter Addai, says some victims were trapped in their homes and others at the outskirts of their communities.

“This year alone we have done about 280 rescues. Most happened in Tafo and many other places,” he said.



Streams are blocked with debris reducing the rate that water flows, causing flooding in various communities.



Mr Addai said the fire service remains on standby to rescue victims whenever the rains come down heavily.



“If you are trapped in any fire or flood situation, the best institution to get in touch with is the fire service. We will also continue to educate the general public,” he added.