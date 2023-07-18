After three days of searching, the body of a drowned child at Kintampo has been recovered with the help of spiritualist Nana Kwaku Dikah.

The tragic incident occurred when the Pumpum River overflowed due to heavy rainfall, claiming the lives of five individuals, including a pregnant woman and a pragyia rider.

Fortunately, the pregnant woman, the rider, and another person were rescued, but two children remained missing.

In a turn of events, one child’s body was found on Monday following a ritual performed to appease the gods.

Nana Kwaku Dikah, a respected spiritualist from Agege in the Moo traditional area of Kintampo Municipality, played a pivotal role in the retrieval of the child’s body.

The earlier news report on Adom News had reported the incident and mentioned the spiritualist’s involvement.

The parents of the missing girl had failed to honor the gods who facilitated her birth, as revealed through spiritual consultations.

The lead spiritualist, Nana Dikah, performed sacred rituals to pacify the gods and seek their assistance in locating the child’s body.

Following these rituals, the body was successfully recovered.

Speaking to Adom News, Nana Agyei, a linguist to the spiritualist, emphasised the existence of spirits, affirming that one needs a discerning eye to see them.

