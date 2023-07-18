In the age of digital media, where viral moments have the power to capture the attention of millions, a woman has recently found herself at the center of an online storm due to her controversial actions at a salon in South Africa.

The entire incident unfolded when series of videos, shared by Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux, started circulating, depicting a heated confrontation between a customer and a hairstylist.

The crux of the explosive encounter revolved around the customer’s refusal to pay for a braided hairstyle she had requested, despite not having the necessary funds to cover the cost.

The videos captured the hairstylist’s response, which involved using what appeared to be a razor blade to shave the customer’s hair, ultimately leaving her with a shocking bald look.

As these videos rapidly spread across various social media platforms, internet users from all corners found themselves caught up in a whirlwind of diverse reactions and opinions.

The incident ignited a passionate debate among netizens, who expressed a wide range of viewpoints regarding the appropriateness of the hairstylist’s actions and the customer’s refusal to pay for the services rendered.

This hairdresser cut the hair of a customer who failed to pay after plaiting her hair. She ordered them to do her hair while she knew that she doesn't have money. This is wrong 💔 pic.twitter.com/nbc4G5TLvL — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 17, 2023

ALSO READ: