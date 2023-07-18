Manchester United have agreed a £47.2m (55m euros) deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Old Trafford club will pay £43.8m up front for the Cameroon player, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons.

United hope he will be able to join them on their upcoming tour of the United States – although they have to arrange a visa for the 27-year-old.

Manager Erik ten Hag moved for the keeper at the end of the season after previously working with him at Ajax.

He will join on a five-year contract, with the option for a sixth.

Ten Hag feels Onana can be a significant addition to United’s squad and his pursuit of a new goalkeeper prompted David de Gea to turn down a new contract offer.

De Gea was United’s first-choice keeper for the past 12 years, making 545 appearances after joining the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Spaniard’s 190 clean sheets are a club record for a goalkeeper.

Onana spent seven and a half years at Ajax before moving to Inter in July 2022 on a free transfer.

He kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third and no team scored past him in 13 of their matches in the Champions League last season – the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

He played against Manchester City in the Champions League final in June as Inter lost 1-0.

Onana will be United’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m.

The keeper retired from international football in December after falling out with Cameroon boss Rigobert Song at the World Cup.