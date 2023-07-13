Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah has sealed her relationship with her sweetheart, Dominic Duodu in a very colourful ceremony.

The invite-only ceremony happened on Thursday, July 13 at a private venue at Oda in the Eastern Region.

The ever-fashionable Tima showed up in all her glory much to the admiration of all who were fortunate to be invited to the beautiful ceremony.

Tima Kumkum, as she is popularly called, warranted gazes as she majestically danced her way to her groom, looking ravishing in a corseted gown that was coutured with the perfect blend of green and orange colours.

She was ushered in by a train of beautiful and energetic bridesmaids who radiated glory and beamed with contiguous smiles.

The showers of blessings that poured during the event pointed to God’s mighty hands in their union and a blissful journey ahead.

Now Mrs Duodu, Tima’s white wedding which is expected to come off on Saturday, July 15 promises to be a lituation.

Watch video and some photos of the ceremony below: