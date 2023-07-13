Rapper Yaw Tog has finally disclosed what led people to believe he had issues with the Kumasi-based music group, Asakaa Boys.

According to him, it started when they wanted him to sign a record deal with Life Living Life Records and he rejected the offer.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Yaw Tog, throwing light on the matter, said, “I don’t have issues with the Asakaa Boys, but I don’t know if they have any issues with me. I’m straight. I am just working and living my life.”

Talking further, he said: “We are not friends and the last time we met was at Wizkid’s show. That’s it. We are cool.”

Yaw Tog in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty

When Andy Dosty recalled moments where some industry players tried to reconcile them, Yaw Tog explained: “It wasn’t a big issue. It was kinda like after working, they wanted to sign me to Life Living Records to represent the label and the contract wasn’t going straight.”

The Sore rapper disclosed his manager’s decision to avoid the contract since it wasn’t going to help him.

“My manager was against and said we cannot sign this deal, but he assured them I will be available anytime they need me but one of them said if that is the case, they will not work with me any more.”

Yaw Tog, closing the chapter on the Asakaa brouhaha, said, “I was only trying to find my way. I didn’t want my funds being diverted through someone else.”

Watch the video below:

MORE: