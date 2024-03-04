Amidst the sizzle of culinary delights and the aroma of mouth-watering dishes ongoing at the Amadia shopping centre, some entertainers were there to support Chef Smith on a cook-a-thon attempt.

The cook-a-thon drew a star-studded lineup of performers including Praye Tietia,Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, Asakaa Boys, among others.

The artistes captivated the audience with their dynamic performances and undeniable energy.

Following Praye Tietia’s exhilarating performance, the spotlight shifted to the Asakaa Boys with their unique blend of hip-hop and drill music.

Amerado also effortlessly commanded the attention of the crowd, delivering a memorable performance that had everyone on their feet and dancing along.

Kofi Jamar also brought some life to the event.

Chef Smith initially set to break the record by cooking for 360 hours (30 days) but decided to extend it to 1200 hours (50 days) to beat a just-ended record.

The cook-a-thon which commenced on February 1, 2024 will officially come to an end on Wednesday, March 6.

Watch video below: