The Asakaa Boys, a fast-rising musical group, recently made a significant international appearance as they visited the BBC headquarters in London.

The group, known for their unique blend of hip-hop and drill music with Ghanaian street culture, caught the attention of the BBC.

The Asakaa Boys were given the opportunity to visit the iconic BBC studios, where they engaged in interviews and discussions about their music, background, and the cultural impact of their genre.

Their visit provided a platform for them to share their journey, influences, and perspectives on the global music industry.

The group’s visit to the BBC in London symbolized their rising prominence in the music scene and growing recognition beyond Ghana’s borders.

Their visit comes ahead of a concert in Islington Assembly Hall in Upper Street, London slated for Saturday, August 26.

This forms part of their European tour and to a larger extent their global tour for 2023.