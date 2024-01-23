A woman who was proposed to in the tunnel at a Premier League match has said she is “over the moon”.

Television cameras caught the moment Malcolm Bashford got down on one knee to ask Candice Konig to be his wife.

The pair both work at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium as a referees steward and security worker respectively.

“I was so shocked and not prepared for that, but I eventually said yes,” Ms Konig told BBC Radio Sussex.

The couple, who have been together for two years, met at the stadium after Ms Konig lost a close friend.

“I ran a charity, Forward Facing, for children that are poorly, and we lost a gorgeous little girl, so Malcolm took me for a coffee and that is when we got together,” she said.

“That is why he did it at the Amex. Everything to do with us is to do with the Amex.”

She said a colleague called her down to the tunnel before Mr Bashford proposed.

“It was in a bit of a shock – but a lovely one. And I am over the moon today.

“When he did it, there was only a few of us there. But then people were going past me saying they had just seen it on television,” she said.

The match between Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers was broadcast on TNT Sports.

Pundits Lynsey Hipgrave, Peter Crouch and former Seagulls midfielder Steve Sidwell reacted to the proposal.

“I think she was thinking, ‘in the tunnel, really?’ But it was a lovely moment,” Crouch said.

He added that his wife Abbey Clancy “would have given me a slap” if he had proposed at a football match.