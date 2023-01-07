Ghana is steadily becoming the hub for African diaspora kind courtesy a visionary initiative by Vic Mensah and Chance the Rapper.

The duo birthed an idea to create a common platform that will bridge the gap between African acts and artistes in the diaspora.

Just like the historic shipping line, The Black Star Line, was created to transport goods and services to and from Africa and America, the Black Star Line Festival is to provide a unifying bridge between talents in Africa and the diaspora.

Since it’s launch in 2019, the first-of-its-kind concert was held in the late hours of Friday, January 6, 2023 and a tall list of artistes including Sarkodie, T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Tobe Nwigwe, M.anifest and Jeremih dominated the stage.

However, the night ended with none other than the Asakaa boys being on the lips of tens of thousands of patrons who gathered at the Black Star Square.

They proved they are indeed the pioneers of Kumerica and Asakaa music who deserve their slot in Ghana’s fast growing music industry.

The young rappers entertained the patrons not only with good music, but a representation of culture and the legacy of Ashanti Region’s very own Okomfo Anokye.

They arrived on stage dressed in their traditional warlord regalia while one of them dressed as the mysterious Okomfo Anokye.

The crowd went haywire, signifying that their display of beautiful culture will not leave their minds anytime soon.

The Asakaa boys also performed their original version of ‘Sore’ which featured Yaw Tog, in honour of the latter who could not join them on stage.

Watch video below: