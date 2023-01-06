American comedian, Dave Chapelle, is seemingly excited to be in Ghana for the upcoming Black Star Festival hosted by rappers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

The comedian got into a happy mood when he was welcomed by traditional dancers on arrival.

While the ensemble danced ‘adowa’ in tune with the traditional drums being played, Mr Chappelle danced along, letting off a few pop-lock moves.

Dave Chappelle, as part of activities lined up for the Black Star Line Festival, is expected to headline a conversation with Chance The Rapper.

Perhaps the most controversial and decorated comedian of this generation, 🇺🇸Dave Chapelle has also touched down in Ghana 🇬🇭



Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa are spearheading their Black Star Line Festival on Friday, January 6.

Already the duo held a summit that saw numerous stars from Hollywood and Ghana in attendance.

The Black Star Line Festival will be crowned with a round of performances from various artistes on Friday, January 6.

Top-tier performers scheduled to perform are Mensa himself, Chance the Rapper, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Sarkodie, Tobie Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, and M.anifest who seek to band together with other performers throughout the diaspora.