American comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed his intentions to move to relocate and permanently settle in Ghana.

According to him, the move was inspired by Ghana’s Year of Return initiative, adding that, ace singer Stevie Wonder also convinced him it was a wise decision to follow.

He made this known during an interview with award winning British model, Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show.

According to Dave, 47, he has already contacted the award-winning Ghanaian architect, David Adjaye to help him put up a building on the motherland.

Steve Wonder says he wanted to move to Ghana. He says he wants to be valued and respected more and you got to think who is more valued and respected than him in America…

I would do this for my grandchildren.. I love Stevie, he is the soul of the American culture and if its leaves the body its dead. I will follow him or do it myself, he said.

Earlier, multiple award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Stevie Wonder announced his big decision to move to Ghana permanently.

The Los Angeles resident made the announcement during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on her show “The Oprah Conversation” on Apple TV+.

Mr Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, has visited Ghana on numerous occasions and has been recorded in the past describing the country as a place with “more of a sense of community” having “fallen in love” with the country during his visits.