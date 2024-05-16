Renowned American singer-songwriter, Stevie Wonder has been honoured with a Bridge Builder Award by the Diaspora African Forum (DAF) in Accra on Monday, May 13.

The presentation took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel during a dinner party organised by Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in honour of Stevie’s 74th birthday.

The Bridge Builders Award is an honorary award that recognises key personalities and individuals who have contributed one way or another in bridging the gap between Africa and the African Diaspora.

Stevie Wonder officially became a Ghanaian citizen after taking the Oath of Allegiance and receiving his Certificate of Citizenship at a ceremony held earlier on Monday, May 13, at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Being presented with the Bridge Builder Award was therefore to officially recognise the multiple award winning artiste for being a good inspiration to the Diasporan community.

Prior to the presentation, Founder and Head of Mission at DAF, Dr. Erieka Bennett, lauded Stevie’s exceptional dedication, expressing admiration for his longstanding commitment to see unity among people of Black descent.

Speaking at a press conference held at the African Regent Hotel and organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) before the dinner, the astute singer who has blessed the world with songs such as “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You” said he was happy that what he saw in the spirit of being Ghanaian has become a reality.

Apart from Stevie, other distinguished personalities who have been presented with a Bridge Builder Award in the past include Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor – Former President of Ghana, Mr. Alex Dadey Executive Chairman, KGL Group, Dr. Edem Adzogenu – Co-Founder, AfroChampions and Akwasi Agyeman – CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

