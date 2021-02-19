Multiple award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Stevie Wonder has announced his big decision to move to Ghana permanently.

The Los Angeles resident made the announcement during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on her show “The Oprah Conversation” on Apple TV+.

Mr Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, has visited the country on numerous occasions and has been recorded in the past describing Ghana as a place with “more of a sense of community” having “fallen in love” with the country during his visits.

His decision to permanently relocate to Ghana is out of his frustration in seeing his children and grandchildren demand the “respect” he believes they duly deserve.

“I don’t want to see my children’s, children have to say ‘oh please like me, please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me’. What is that?” he asked.

But, before he relocates to Ghana, the 22 Grammy award-winning musician wants to see America smile one more time.

“…I want to see this nation smile again, and I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana, because I’m going to do that”.

The 70-year-old is one of the most successful songwriters and musicians of all time. Considered a child prodigy, Stevie Wonder started his career early and was signed with Motown’s Tamla label at the very young age of 11.

Wonder is often hailed as a genius, and has been credited as a pioneer and influence to musicians of various genres including rhythm and blues, pop, soul, gospel, funk and jazz.