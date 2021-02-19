The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has summoned its member, Stephen Atubiga to appear before the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

His invitation is in relation to a publication which the party says has been attributed to him.

The party has described the said comments as “unfortunate”, adding they do not conform to the principles on which the NDC was founded.

Mr Atubiga is alleged to have posted on his Facebook page that “it is wise that as an individual working, there is the need to amass wealth so you can give back to your parents and society for the contributions made to your upbringing”.

The party’s reaction to Mr Atubiga’s comments were contained a statement signed by Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Owusu Asamoah and copied to the Upper East NDC Regional Chairman.

The meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 2:30 pm at the NDC’s office in Adabraka for Mr Atubigah to explain his comments.

Reacting to the summons on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Atubiga expressed his readiness to appear before the committee.

He said he wasn’t bigger than the party and will welcome whatever the outcome of its actions will be.

