The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, of inciting the Supreme Court against one of the lawyers of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition.

According to the party, Mr Oppong Nkrumah and Henry Nana Boakye, who are the main culprits in recent times, have resorted to using media briefings after court proceedings for such purposes.

The party notes the Supreme Court exists to do justice fairly and squarely to all citizens irrespective of political colours, “and to attempt to incite the court against our noble lawyers, is to debase the court’s role and duty.”

“We consider this persistent conduct of Hon. Oppong Nkrumah and Henry Nana Boakye and their surrogates as unbecoming of professional colleagues, who have sworn to protect the ethics of their respected profession over and above partisan considerations,” parts of a statement released by the party read.

The statement added: “Accordingly, we condemn, in no uncertain terms, this unfortunate conduct of the New Patriotic Party to demonise our counsel before the Supreme Court.”

Read the full statement below: