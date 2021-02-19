The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against contaminated pet foods that has entered the Ghanaian market.

The food regulatory body says it has recalled the product from the market.

The product includes various brands manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Indiana in the United States of America (USA).

The pet foods contaminated by the aflatoxin as Pro Pac Originals, Sportmix, Splash Pet food, Sportstrail Pet food and Nunn Better Dry Dog and Cat Foods.

The FDA announced the recall in a press statement dated February 18, 2021, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Mrs Delese A. A. Darko.

“The recall is due to the presence of high aflatoxin contamination which has caused the death of 70 dogs and other illnesses in another 80,” the statement read in part.

It added: “The pet foods being recalled have the following information on the packaging which is “Expiry dates on or before 9th July 2022 with facility number 05 found at the end of the Date Code i.e, EXP: 03/03/05 or 03/Mar/22/05, Registration OK-PFO-0005 and Batch Numbers: 17/10/21/05/L3 and 12/11/21/05/l2.”

