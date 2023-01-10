The Black Star Line Festival, an initiative led by American rapper Chance the rapper and Vic Mensa, had a mammoth crowd thronging the Black Star square in Ghana to witness the maiden edition of the international music festival.

The concert had top international music stars to grace the occasion including T-pain, multiple-award winner Erykah Badu, Grammy-nominated Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt, Chance the rapper, Vic Mensa, and Cassper Nyovest.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian music industry equally represented with Sarkordie, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darko Vibes, Asakaa boys, and M.anifest.

Below are images from the Black Star Line Festival event as captured by Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei:

M.anifest delivers a splendid performance at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Left: Obrafour and M.anifest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival

Tobe Nwigwe at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Erykah Badu wears a long hat during performance at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Erykah Badu wears long hat, powerful costume at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Tobe Nwigwe at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Tobe Nwigwe and David Michael Wyatt at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Asakaa music group at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Rapper Sarkodie at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Vice Mensa and Stonebwoy rock the Black Star Line Festival stage in Accra

Vic Mensa and Kwesi Arthur perform Winning at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Vic Mensa at the Black Star Line Festival

Sarkodie

Darko Vibes at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Stonebwoy shows off Ghana flag at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Vic Mensa

Kwesi Arthur at the 2023 Black Star Line Festival

One of the Asakaa crew

Kwesi Arthur at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

King Promise at Black Star Line Festival 2023

T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023

Vic Mensa

T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023

T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023

South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival

South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival

King Promise at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

