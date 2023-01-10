The Black Star Line Festival, an initiative led by American rapper Chance the rapper and Vic Mensa, had a mammoth crowd thronging the Black Star square in Ghana to witness the maiden edition of the international music festival.
The concert had top international music stars to grace the occasion including T-pain, multiple-award winner Erykah Badu, Grammy-nominated Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt, Chance the rapper, Vic Mensa, and Cassper Nyovest.
Meanwhile, the Ghanaian music industry equally represented with Sarkordie, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darko Vibes, Asakaa boys, and M.anifest.
Below are images from the Black Star Line Festival event as captured by Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei: