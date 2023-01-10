Black Star Line Festival 2022

The Black Star Line Festival, an initiative led by American rapper Chance the rapper and Vic Mensa, had a mammoth crowd thronging the Black Star square in Ghana to witness the maiden edition of the international music festival.

The concert had top international music stars to grace the occasion including T-pain, multiple-award winner Erykah Badu, Grammy-nominated Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt, Chance the rapper, Vic Mensa, and Cassper Nyovest.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian music industry equally represented with Sarkordie, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darko Vibes, Asakaa boys, and M.anifest.

Below are images from the Black Star Line Festival event as captured by Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei:

M.anifest delivers a splendid performance at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
M.anifest delivers a splendid performance at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Left: Obrafour and M.anifest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival
Tobe Nwigwe at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Tobe Nwigwe at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Erykah Badu dons a long hat during performance at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Erykah Badu wears a long hat during performance at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Erykah Badu dons at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Erykah Badu wears long hat, powerful costume at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Tobe Nwigwe at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Tobe Nwigwe and David Michael Wyatt at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Tobe Nwigwe and David Michael Wyatt at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Asakaa music group at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Asakaa music group at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Rapper Sarkodie at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Rapper Sarkodie at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Vice Mensa and Stonebwoy rock the Black Star Line Festival stage in Accra
Vice Mensa and Stonebwoy rock the Black Star Line Festival stage in Accra
Vic Mensa and Kwesi Arthur perform Winning at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Vic Mensa and Kwesi Arthur perform Winning at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Vic Mensa at the Black Star Line Festival
Sarkodie
Darko Vibes at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Darko Vibes at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Stonebwoy shows off Ghana flag at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Stonebwoy shows off Ghana flag at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Vic Mensa
Kwesi Arthur at the 2023 Black Star Line Festival
One of the Asakaa crew
Kwesi Arthur at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Kwesi Arthur at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
King Promise at Black Star Line Festival 2023
T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023
T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023
Vic Mensa
T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023
T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023
T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023
T-Pain performs at Black Star Line Festival 2023
South Africa's Cassper Nyovest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival
South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival
South Africa's Cassper Nyovest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival
South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest on stage at the Black Star Line Festival
King Promise at the Black Star Line Festival 2023
King Promise at the Black Star Line Festival 2023

MORE:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR