The spotlight was on celebrated actress Jackie Appiah and her mother, Madam Janet Owusu when they arrived at a wedding venue.
The mother and daughter were radiating with beauty while they walked hand-in-hand as guests stared in amazement.
Jackie was clad in a simple-yet-beautiful white lace gown with a long black wig and soft makeup to match.
Madam Janet, on the other hand, looked colorful in a Kente Kaba and slit and adorned with some beautiful gold jewelry and a classy pink designer bag.
Jackie has been showcasing her mother more often in recent times after many years of keeping her family under the carpets.
