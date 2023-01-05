The spotlight was on celebrated actress Jackie Appiah and her mother, Madam Janet Owusu when they arrived at a wedding venue.

The mother and daughter were radiating with beauty while they walked hand-in-hand as guests stared in amazement.

Jackie was clad in a simple-yet-beautiful white lace gown with a long black wig and soft makeup to match.

Madam Janet, on the other hand, looked colorful in a Kente Kaba and slit and adorned with some beautiful gold jewelry and a classy pink designer bag.

Jackie has been showcasing her mother more often in recent times after many years of keeping her family under the carpets.

Watch video below: