The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, and Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, has recounted how he and his wife struggled to have children after 14 years of marriage.

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, the General Superintendent narrated that he went through challenging times as a pastor when his wife could not give birth.

Some of the challenges include getting questioned by other colleagues as to why a pastor like him cannot have children.

“We had our first child after 14 years of marriage. We have two kids now,” he said.\Even though he prayed for people to give birth while his situation remained stagnant, he never gave up believing that “God has a way of testing our faith.”

He said it was worth the wait.

He believes that the years of praying and waiting for God have had an impact on the lives of their children.

Rev. Stephen Wengam also revealed that prayer was the only tool that kept their faith while waiting for the Lord’s miracle in their lives.

He used the platform to encourage couples and individuals to invest in prayer during the time of waiting, believing that no prayer is wasted.

Concerning the critiques he received, he disclosed how he rebuked a pastor who spoke ill of his situation. This, he said, stopped people from criticising.

Prior to the difficulties he has encountered, Rev. Stephen Wengam admonished the public by saying, “Never use somebody’s pain to castigate the person. You have no idea what the person is going through, and you have no control over your future.”

He commended his wife for being a strong woman throughout the difficult times amid people’s critiques.