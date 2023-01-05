Zion Balogun, the son of famous Afrobeat singer, Wizkid has melted hearts following his charitable act at a children’s centre in Ghana.

Zion and his mother, Jada P, who doubles as Wizkid’s manager visited a small orphanage in Dodowa where they distributed toys to the less privileged children.

5-year-old Zion had to set aside two full suitcases of his toys which he personally handed out to the beneficiaries around his age.

While others received branded clothes and hats, majority received stuffed toys of his favorite superheroes including spiderman, as well as toy cars.

In videos Jada shared, they were captured socializing with the children and signing autographs to a few who cared to ask.

The Balogun family also donated food items and cash, all in the New Year’s spirit of giving.

Stating the intent in a tweet, Jada noted that “to whom much is given, much is required” We have been blessed beyond measure and that goes for our kids too. We are required to do good on this earth and leave the world better than we found it. Let’s keep giving and helping to change peoples lives.”

According to her, seeing her introverted son playing with his age mates filled her eyes with tears.

Watch video below: