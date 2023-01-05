The Black Galaxies of Ghana will play against Algeria and Mozambique as part of their preparations for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The home-based players arrived in Algiers on Tuesday after ending their 18-day training camp in Egypt where they played two friendly games against Al Ahly and Egypt U-20, with all ending in a victory.

Annor Walker’s side will take on the host of the CHAN 2023, Algeria, in a friendly encounter at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday, January 7.

The Galaxies will wrap up their preparations against Mozambique three days later before their opening Group C game of the tournament against Madagascar on January 15, 2023.

The team will then take on Sudan and Morocco in the rest of their group games.

While in Algeria, the Black Galaxies will be based in Algeria to continue their preparation before moving to Constantine, where their group games will be played.

Ghana is making a first appearance at the CHAN tournament since last making an outing in 2014, where they finished as silver-medalist.