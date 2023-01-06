The Acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, has been confirmed as the substantive Director-General of the Service.

A letter issued on January 4 and signed by the Director of Human Resources at the GES, Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah and addressed to all Regional Directors of the GES directed that all official correspondence and memoranda should therefore be addressed as such.

“Congratulations to Dr Nkansah, Director-General, Ghana Education Service,” the letter noted.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Technical Advisor/Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.

His appointment took effect on October 19 last year after the President terminated the secondment contract of his predecessor, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa who was asked to return to his previous post at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Dr Eric Nkansah’s appointment was opposed by many teacher unions who argued that he is not a teacher and wanted the government to reverse the appointment.

The unions at some point threatened a strike action if the government failed to reverse the appointment of Dr. Nkansah.

Dr. Eric Nkansah has over the last 13 years fervently worked as a banker, lecturer, researcher, and financial consultant. He was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking Technology and Finance of the Kumasi Technical University.

He joined the University in 2012 and has since contributed significantly (in the area of teaching, research, programme development etc) to the development of the University. Before joining the University, he was the Sales Manager at the Krofrom Branch of Barclays Bank of Ghana (now Absa) where he worked for over five years.