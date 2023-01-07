Home News The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines News The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines January 7, 2023 11:43 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Twinovella Chat on Adom TV (6-1-23) Support after the Fire: Victims of Kantamanto fire incident plead with government for help (6-1-23) Salary: Employment minister begs labour unions to bear with gov’t during negotiations (6-1-23) Adom TV News (6-1-23) Nsoromma Gospel Night – Anigyee Kasee - Adom TV News (6-1-23) Sports Development: Bremang gets modern Astroturf to support youth in sports (6-1-23) LPG Price Unchanged: Suppliers, outlets to reduce prices when BDCs do same – Gabriel Kumi (6-1-23) Glaucoma, guinea worm take over Chenchere amid lack of access to health care (6-1-23)