Entertainment pundit and artiste manager Mr Logic came under severe heat after he criticised Black Sherif over lyrics of his Kwaku the Traveller song making waves globally.

The pundit, born as Emmanuel Barnes and also Chairman of the Songwriters Association of Ghana, was lambasted by loyal fans of Black Sherif after he felt uncomfortable with some portions of his lyrics.

Mr Logic, speaking on Daybreak Hitz, said Black Sherif sounded proud and ignorant on the song and that he [Mr Logic] did not really enjoy it.

He further added that, he wanted Black Sherif to feel remorseful rather than query “who hasn’t fuck-d up put your hands in the air”.

But according to the fans, Mr Logic has been negative towards the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker, adding that, Mr Logic should rather push the musician to the top than denigrate him.

Meanwhile, Mr Logic has said many times that he was one of the the few people who predicted the future of Black Sherif.

Over the weekend on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show, Mr Logic clarified his statement saying he never wants to put Black Sherif in the bad light because he believes in his talent and would want him to excel beyond the borders of Ghana.

Additionally, a video of Black Sherif’s appearance on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz has since popped up signifying Mr Logic’s intentions for the rapper who is currently topping charts in Ghana, Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, speaking on Daybreak Hitz on April 5, 2022, Mr Logic said he has taken a stance to be dishonest with his analysis on issues.

He told Andy Dosty that people are too quick to object to his submissions and end up being very vulgar and disrespectful to him on social media.

“I don’t have an opinion anymore. After a few observations, I have decided that I am not going to say the truth anymore,” he declared.

MORE: