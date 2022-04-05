National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, has revealed that women in the Muslim community can equally take part in the recitals of the Quran during the Ramadan.

According to him, women are people God listens to their prayers more often due to their caring heart.

This initiative was organised to bring together all Zongo women regardless of their political affiliation to pray for the country.

The event took place at the administration of the Second Lady, Her Excellency, Samira Bawumia, on the 2nd of April at the Kanda Central Mosque.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr. Futa said this marks the 4th annual Quran recitation organized by Zongo women and led by Samira Bawumia to kick start the holy month of Ramadan.

“Anytime they are getting towards their fasting and prayer season, they call all National Zongo Women to recite the Quran for God to reign His glorious blessings on them,” he said.

Deputy National Nasara Coordinator, Aysha Ibrahim, reiterated that the event marked the beginning of the year per their calendar where they recite the Quran to seek favour and protection from God through fasting and prayer.

She also advised all women in the Zongo communities to use this event to pray for the President of Ghana and his administration.