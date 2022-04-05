Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], has revealed that Black Stars’ preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia returned to the Mundial after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoff games.

Following the draw, the Black Stars have been pitched with Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

“The spirit around the team has now changed and I believe that given the draw that we had, our team will be very competitive,” Okraku said as reported by Joy Sports.

“Obviously, there are certain decisions that we need to make to set the ball rolling but Portugal – yes, Uruguay – yes, and Korea Republic, we will make it.

“Preparations for this adventure started at the AFCON. We picked up the pieces, we engaged in those two very big games.

“So beyond that, I am sure we will regroup, I believe we are very aware as to how the team will look like. Some additions, the coach permitting I believe we will enjoy ourselves in Qatar and the world will enjoy the Black Stars,” he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal before their second group game against Uruguay.

The Black Stars then wraps up their group phase games with South Korea.

The 2022 World Cup will be played between November and December in Qatar.