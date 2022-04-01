Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has visited his roots at Bubuashie, a suburb of Accra to pay homage to the society that supported him from childhood.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach is basking in the glory after guiding the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Addo has used this opportunity to return to his boyhood neighborhood to express his gratitude to the society that offered him support during football career.

The 46-year-old gaffer became the first footballer in Ghana’s history to qualify for the World Cup as both a player and a coach.

The 46-year-old guided the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup on the away goal rule at the expense of their regional rivals Nigeria.

🇬🇭Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, visited his roots Bubuashie to pay homage to the society that supported him from childhood.



The four-time African champions secured a 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Ghana will know their 2022 FIFA World Cup group opponents today April 1, when the draw is held in Qatar.