Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, says President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo in the past years has prioritised competence and capacity over political affiliations when it comes to his appointees.

According to her, President Akufo-Addo solely selects the ‘best hands’ he believes can execute his vision and dream for Ghana.

“The President of Ghana has over the years shown to Ghanaians that when it comes to appointments, he believes in competence and capacity. That is why he appointed a Special Prosecutor who was an active member of the NDC and had been a running mate to a presidential candidate of the NDC.

“The president by his actions has shown that he has not been preoccupied with gossip about who’s father comes from where and who’s mother comes from where and all the speculations and hearsay for his appointments,” she said on Accra-based TV3.

She stated that the President deserves commendation for his efforts in ensuring the security agencies work effectively.

“If Ghanaians are praising the security forces, their operations, their visibility they should remember to praise President Akufo-Addo who is giving them the facility and resources to enhance their operations.”

Commenting on a leaked tape about a plot to remove Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office, she said the tape has no merit because no IGP can win an election for any party because elections are won at the polling station.

A recently leaked audio regarding an alleged plot to oust IGP Dampare from office has taken over mainstream and social media discussions.

The leaked tape, though not identifying individuals by name, allegedly involves a high-ranking police officer and a member of the NPP who is allegedly part of a larger strategy to manipulate the 2024 elections.