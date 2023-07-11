

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, has denied claims of a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, there’s no plot by government or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to replace the IGP as suggested by some reports.

His assertion is in reaction to a supposed leaked secret tape revealing a supposed plot to replace the IGP as part of a grand strategy by the governing party to rig election 2024.

The tape does not identify any person by name, but the people involved supposedly include a top police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to JoyNews, Ambrose Dery said the IGP has been exceptional in the delivery of his duties and there are no efforts to take him out of office.

“I think that you should ignore it with the contempt that it deserves. There is no plot to remove anybody, I don’t know about anything. As far as I am concerned, he is doing a job,” he stated.

When asked if his office is interested in probing the claim, he replied in the negative.

“I am not sure I want to get involved in any investigation except that they relate to crime, then we will do that. But I think that so far we are doing well,” he said.

According to him, the ruling government is not going to temper with the 2024 national polls.

Following the so-called leaked tape, a former police officer and Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Peter Lanchene Toobu, cautioned that any efforts to remove the Inspector General of Police to enable the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rig the 2024 election will be fiercely resisted.

The Wa West MP warned that such an action would be a blot on the country’s 4th Republic.

Speaking to JoyNews, Peter Toobu said: “Whoever thinks that way is undemocratic in the brain because if somebody thinks that the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election type of violence can lead the NPP to break the 8 then it means that we don’t want the 4th Republic.

“Because if anything like the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election resurfaces in the 2024 elections, our democracy will be gone. Nobody will sit and take that,” he cautioned.

He, however, doubted the authenticity of the so-called leaked tape.

