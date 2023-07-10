The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says disciplinary action has commenced against one of its officers, Emmanuel Ayitah Quansah, who beat a court bailiff who wanted to serve him with documents in a civil case.

A committee has, therefore, been set up to investigate the matter and make appropriate recommendations.

An Accra High Court last Tuesday jailed the accused, an Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II (ADO II), to two days in custody after being found guilty of contempt of court.

The court, presided over by Justice Sarah Aryee, held that assault on judicial officers must not be encouraged.

In a statement, the Service said the incident came to its notice after publication in the Daily Graphic on July 7.

“A committee has been formed to look into the issue involving ADO II Quansah Ayitah Emmanuel and come out with appropriate recommendations if he is found culpable. The committee has been given two weeks to submit its report,” parts of the statement read.

GNFS has said it frowns on misconduct of any form and is committed to upholding the highest disciplinary standards.

Officers have, therefore, been urged to be disciplined and act in accordance with the laws of the land and the code of conduct of the service.

“Management, therefore, reminds all personnel of the service to exhibit discipline at all times, abide by and comply with the Ghana National Fire Service Disciplinary Regulations (L.I. 1725) as anyone found contrary to the regulations shall be made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement advised.

Read the full statement below:

ALSO READ: