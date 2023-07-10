The battle between Twitter boss and Meta CEO has now morphed into a more unconventional way to see which billionaire will come out on top.

Complete with a ruler emoji and all, Elon Musk has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a “d**k-measuring” contest.

“I propose a literal d**k-measuring contest,” Musk tweeted on Sunday night.

Musk sent the tweet as a follow-up to his earlier tweet “Zuck is a cuck” which was in response to claims Muck protects free speech while Zuckerberg protects brand speech.

Photo credit: Twitter

While Zuckerberg, whose company Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has not yet responded to the tweets, tensions between the two have been on the rise.

A couple of weeks ago the tech titans seemingly agreed to engage in physical combat after a recent war of words that saw Musk lash out at rumoured plans by Meta to launch a text-based social media rival to his Twitter.

Photo credit: Twitter

In response to a tweet last month from a user about the app Threads, Musk wrote: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk teased the idea of a “cage match” with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg fired back in an Instagram story by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet overlaid with the caption “Send Me Location”. To which Musk replied “Vegas Octagon”.

On Thursday Meta officially launched a new app called Threads, an app from Instagram that offers a Twitter-like microblogging experience.

