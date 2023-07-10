The battle between Twitter boss and Meta CEO has now morphed into a more unconventional way to see which billionaire will come out on top.
Complete with a ruler emoji and all, Elon Musk has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a “d**k-measuring” contest.
“I propose a literal d**k-measuring contest,” Musk tweeted on Sunday night.
Musk sent the tweet as a follow-up to his earlier tweet “Zuck is a cuck” which was in response to claims Muck protects free speech while Zuckerberg protects brand speech.
While Zuckerberg, whose company Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has not yet responded to the tweets, tensions between the two have been on the rise.
A couple of weeks ago the tech titans seemingly agreed to engage in physical combat after a recent war of words that saw Musk lash out at rumoured plans by Meta to launch a text-based social media rival to his Twitter.
In response to a tweet last month from a user about the app Threads, Musk wrote: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.”
In a follow-up tweet, Musk teased the idea of a “cage match” with Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg fired back in an Instagram story by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet overlaid with the caption “Send Me Location”. To which Musk replied “Vegas Octagon”.
On Thursday Meta officially launched a new app called Threads, an app from Instagram that offers a Twitter-like microblogging experience.
